Putin calls armed rebellion by mercenary chief a betrayal and vows to punish its leaders

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 24-06-2023 19:49 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 19:30 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI

The governor of Russia's Lipetsk province said Saturday that the Wagner mercenary group has entered the region.

The Lipetsk region is about 360 kilometres (225 miles) south of Moscow and much farther toward the capital than Rostov-on-Don, where Wagner forces appeared during the night.

Authorities “are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the population. The situation is under control,” governor Igor Artamonov said on Telegram. He did not give details about the Wagner presence.

