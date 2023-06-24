Left Menu

Minor boy held for alleged unnatural sex with calf in HP

PTI | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 24-06-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 19:47 IST
Minor boy held for alleged unnatural sex with calf in HP
  • Country:
  • India

A minor boy was allegedly caught having unnatural sex with a calf in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, triggering a protest by some Hindu outfits, police said.

According to the police, the boy has been booked and taken into custody.

A woman spotted the boy when he was engaged in the unnatural act and reported the matter to the police.

As the news of the incident spread, hundreds of activists of various Hindu organisations staged a large demonstration in the Bijhari area of the district and demanded strong punishment for him.

Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Aakriti Sharma appealed to the public to maintain peace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID vaccine; US to spend $502 million on future bird flu response and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023