Minor boy held for alleged unnatural sex with calf in HP

A minor boy was allegedly caught having unnatural sex with a calf in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, triggering a protest by some Hindu outfits, police said.

According to the police, the boy has been booked and taken into custody.

A woman spotted the boy when he was engaged in the unnatural act and reported the matter to the police.

As the news of the incident spread, hundreds of activists of various Hindu organisations staged a large demonstration in the Bijhari area of the district and demanded strong punishment for him.

Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Aakriti Sharma appealed to the public to maintain peace.

