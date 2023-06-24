Canada will continue to monitor situation in Russia closely, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday that Canada's incident response group will meet to discuss the latest developments in Russia as mutinous Russian mercenaries barrelled towards Moscow after seizing a southern city overnight.
"We're in contact with our allies and will continue to monitor the situation closely," Trudeau wrote on Twitter.
