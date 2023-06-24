Left Menu

Navi Mumbai: People march to pay tribute to DB Patil on 10th death anniversary

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-06-2023 20:48 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 20:48 IST
Navi Mumbai: People march to pay tribute to DB Patil on 10th death anniversary
  • Country:
  • India

A procession was taken out on Saturday by several hundred people near the upcoming international airport in Navi Mumbai to pay tribute to former PWP MLA late DB Patil on his tenth death anniversary.

An MLA from Panvel in Raigad district between 1957 and 1980, he was known for his fight for farmers' rights as well as project-affected persons in the region.

The procession, which was organised by the DB Patil 27 Gav Prakalpabadhit Kruti Samiti, was held from Chinchpada to Ulwe via the upcoming airport that is proposed to be named after him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID vaccine; US to spend $502 million on future bird flu response and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023