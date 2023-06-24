Moscow's mayor asks residents not to use cars or work Monday amid rebellion by mercenary chief

Moscow's mayor warned on Saturday that traffic could be restricted in parts of Russia's capital as part of heightened security prompted by the rebellion of mercenaries with private military company Wagner.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin asked the city's residents to refrain from using their cars amid the counter-terrorism operation in Moscow and the surrounding region that authorities introduced earlier Saturday. He also declared Monday a non-working day for most people, with the exception of public servants and employees of some industrial enterprises.

Sobyanin noted that all key city services were put on high readiness and advised residents to report any emergencies.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)