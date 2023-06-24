Maha: Father-son duo held for killing 70-year-old man in Nagpur

A father-son duo has been nabbed for allegedly killing a 70-year-old man over an old dispute in Ajni area of Nagpur city in Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The accused Ramesh Verma (48) and his son Sumit (24) were not on good terms with two sons of the deceased man. In December 2017, a case was registered against the sons of the deceased man at Ajni Police Station.

On Friday night, Ramesh Verma told one of the sons that he can make a witness turn hostile if given money. An argument broke out between them. After some time, Ramesh and his son returned and pelted stones and bricks at the house of the victims. When the old man came out, he was attacked with a wooden stick causing him serious head injuries. They also attacked the sons of the old man before fleeing. The seriously injured man died in a hospital. Police registered a case of murder under the Indian Penal Code.

