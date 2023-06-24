Left Menu

Maha: Father-son duo held for killing 70-year-old man in Nagpur

In December 2017, a case was registered against the sons of the deceased man at Ajni Police Station.On Friday night, Ramesh Verma told one of the sons that he can make a witness turn hostile if given money. They also attacked the sons of the old man before fleeing.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 24-06-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 23:15 IST
Maha: Father-son duo held for killing 70-year-old man in Nagpur
  • Country:
  • India

A father-son duo has been nabbed for allegedly killing a 70-year-old man over an old dispute in Ajni area of Nagpur city in Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The accused Ramesh Verma (48) and his son Sumit (24) were not on good terms with two sons of the deceased man. In December 2017, a case was registered against the sons of the deceased man at Ajni Police Station.

On Friday night, Ramesh Verma told one of the sons that he can make a witness turn hostile if given money. An argument broke out between them. After some time, Ramesh and his son returned and pelted stones and bricks at the house of the victims. When the old man came out, he was attacked with a wooden stick causing him serious head injuries. They also attacked the sons of the old man before fleeing. The seriously injured man died in a hospital. Police registered a case of murder under the Indian Penal Code.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Republican 2024 hopefuls back abortion limits one year after Roe v Wade overturned and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Republican 202...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023