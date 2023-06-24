Left Menu

Israel urges citizens to reconsider Russia travel

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2023 23:18 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 23:18 IST
Israel urges citizens to reconsider Russia travel

Israel on Saturday urged its citizens to reconsider their stay in Russia or their travel plans there.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was scheduled to convene security chiefs later on Saturday, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

There are an estimated 60-70,000 Israelis presently in Russia and around 50,000 Jews who are eligible for immigration to Israel.

