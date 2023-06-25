Left Menu

Russian Wagner fighters start pulling out of Rostov-on-Don

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2023 01:24 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 01:03 IST
Russian Wagner fighters start pulling out of Rostov-on-Don
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Fighters of the mutinous Wagner mercenary force started pulling out of the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on Saturday night.

A Reuters journalist saw Wagner forces pulling away from the district military headquarters, where they had taken control.

Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin had said his forces would return to base in order to avoid bloodshed, after Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said he had brokered a deal. (Editing by Kevin Liffey and Frank Jack Daniel)

