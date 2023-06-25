Left Menu

Man hacks mother-in-law to death on Vijayawada flyover

PTI | लाहौर | Updated: 25-06-2023 09:55 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 09:52 IST
Man hacks mother-in-law to death on Vijayawada flyover
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 48-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death on a flyover here Saturday night by her son-in-law for “encouraging” his wife to go ahead with divorce, police said.

Rajesh (37) killed Nagamani (47) on Chanumolu Venkata Rao flyover around 9 pm, they said.

“It is a murder committed by son-in-law. The deceased (person) is mother-in-law. A divorce petition is pending before the court,” Vijayawada West ACP Hanumantha Rao told PTI.

According to the police, Rajesh bore a grudge against Nagamani for allegedly encouraging her daughter to file a divorce petition.

He was unhappy with his mother-in-law as he thought that she was the reason for his separation with his wife and hacked her to death with a sickle used to cut coconuts, they said.

Nagamani died on the spot, police said, adding a hunt has been launched to nab Rajesh.

The accused used to eke out a living by selling clothes door to door.

Police have registered a case against Rajesh under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situation

Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situ...

 Belarus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023