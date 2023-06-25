Left Menu

Road crash in UP leaves police personnel dead

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 25-06-2023 09:59 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 09:52 IST
Road crash in UP leaves police personnel dead
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A sub-inspector posted at the Aurai police station here was killed when his motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Varanasi, a police official said on Sunday.

The 55-year-old sub-inspector Sushil Tripathi was in Varanasi in connection with a probe when the accident took place on Saturday, Circle officer of Aurai, Umeshwar Pratap Singh, said Tripathi succumbed to injuries at a trauma centre in Varanasi.

The body of the deceased was sent to his native place in Chandauli district after postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

