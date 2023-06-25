Two crushed to death by tanker in J’khand

Two persons were crushed to death by a speeding tanker in Jharkhand’s East Singbhum district on Sunday, police said. The accident occurred on National Highway 49 at Khandamouda, around 80 km from here, under the Barsol Police Station limits when the tanker rammed into a roadside restroom where the two persons were standing at that time, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Kulldeep Toppo told PTI. The driver of the tanker lost control over the vehicle as he was probably in a state of drowsiness in the morning and ran over two persons, the SDPO said.

He also said the identity of the deceased was yet to be established.

The driver of the vehicle managed to escape from the spot.

Local residents assembled on the accident site and were demanding adequate compensation for the families of the deceased.

