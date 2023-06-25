Chechen special forces withdraw from Russia's Rostov region -TASS

Chechen special forces deployed to Russia's Rostov region to resist an advance by the Wagner mercenary group were withdrawing on Sunday, the TASS news agency reported, citing a commander.

The "Akhmat" special forces are returning to where they were fighting previously, commander Apty Alaudinov was quoted as saying by the news agency. (Writing by Conor Humphries Editing by David Goodman )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)