Left Menu

Delhi-based businessman dies in road accident in Alwar

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-06-2023 15:27 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 15:23 IST
Delhi-based businessman dies in road accident in Alwar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi-based businessman died when he accidently drove his car into the divider to avoid collision with a trailer on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Alwar, police said on Sunday.

Rajan Gupta, the victim, was with an associate of his, Tulsiram, when the incident took place Saturday night. Tulsiram too got gravely hurt, they said.

Gupta's luxury car overturned and caught fire after colliding with the divider, Naugaon Police Station ASI Mahendra Kumar said.

Tulsiram was rushed to Alwar district hospital, which referred him to Jaipur.

Gupta, a resident of Model Town in Delhi, was about to set up a factory in the Alwar industrial area and had recently purchased land there, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situation

Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situ...

 Belarus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023