Delhi-based businessman dies in road accident in Alwar

A Delhi-based businessman died when he accidently drove his car into the divider to avoid collision with a trailer on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Alwar, police said on Sunday.

Rajan Gupta, the victim, was with an associate of his, Tulsiram, when the incident took place Saturday night. Tulsiram too got gravely hurt, they said.

Gupta's luxury car overturned and caught fire after colliding with the divider, Naugaon Police Station ASI Mahendra Kumar said.

Tulsiram was rushed to Alwar district hospital, which referred him to Jaipur.

Gupta, a resident of Model Town in Delhi, was about to set up a factory in the Alwar industrial area and had recently purchased land there, police said.

