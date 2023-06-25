Left Menu

Will sue channels for claiming pro-Aurangzeb slogans were shouted at AIMIM rally, says Owaisi

I will file cases against you, he said.Meanwhile, queried about the episode, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he was wondering from where these sons of Aurangzeb had cropped up suddenly in the state.The Muslims of Maharashtra and all of India are not descendants of Aurangzeb.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday accused some news channels of falsely reporting that slogans in support of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb were shouted at his rally in Maharashtra's Buldhana district.

Owaisi threatened to sue these television channels for circulating ''fake news''.

''The police was there at the time (in the rally at Malkapur). You (channels) have been broadcasting lies. How much will you hate Muslims? I will file cases against you,'' he said.

Meanwhile, queried about the episode, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he was wondering from where these ''sons of Aurangzeb'' had cropped up suddenly in the state.

''The Muslims of Maharashtra and all of India are not descendants of Aurangzeb. It will soon be revealed who are shouting such slogans and at whose behest,'' Fadnavis, who also holds the state home portfolio, said.

