Father, son killed in road accident in TN's Erode district

The lorry driver has been arrested, police said. Accidentally, the front wheel of the lorry hit the two wheeler and both the father and son fell down. The police registered a case of accidental death, arrested the lorry driver and investigations are on.

PTI | Erode | Updated: 25-06-2023 16:23 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 16:20 IST
A 62-year-old man and his 34-year-old son were killed after a lorry hit their motorcyle at Lakshminagar here on Sunday. The lorry driver has been arrested, police said. According to police, Gnanasekaran and his son Dhanasekaran visited Lakshminagar and were returning to their hometown Tiruchengode in Namakkal district. When they were nearing Cauvery Bridge at Lakshminagar, they tried to overtake a 14-wheeler container lorry. Accidentally, the front wheel of the lorry hit the two wheeler and both the father and son fell down. The rear wheel of the lorry ran over them, killing the duo on the spot, police said.

On receiving information, Chitode police rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies and sent them for postmortem to Perundurai Government Medical College Hospital. The police registered a case of accidental death, arrested the lorry driver and investigations are on.

