Russia says it repelled Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions -agencies

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-06-2023 16:57 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 16:48 IST
Russia's defence ministry on Sunday said it had repelled attempted attacks by Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported.
The ministry said it had repelled 10 attacks in the Bakhmut area, agencies reported.
Reuters could not immediately verify the battlefield reports.
