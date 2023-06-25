Putin says he is confident in Ukraine plans

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday told state television he was in constant contact with the defence ministry and that the country remained confident in realising its plans related to the "special military operation" in Ukraine.

The comments in an interview with Kremlin correspondent Pavel Zarubin were broadcast by Rossiya state television. The full interview was due to be broadcast later on Sunday.

