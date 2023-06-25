Left Menu

Five killed in attack in Kenya's Lamu county

Lamu is near Kenya's border with Somalia and fighters from al Shabaab frequently carry out attacks in the area as part of efforts to press Kenya to withdraw troops from Somalia, where they are part of an international peacekeeping force defending the central government. Police said a group of assailants attacked Salama and Juhudi villages early on Sunday morning.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 18:33 IST
Five killed in attack in Kenya's Lamu county

Five people were killed on Sunday when armed assailants attacked two villages in Lamu county in southeast Kenya, police said. The attackers also burnt houses and destroyed property.

Police described the incident as a "terrorist attack", a phrase they typically use to refer to incursions by Somalia's Islamist al Shabaab group. Lamu is near Kenya's border with Somalia and fighters from al Shabaab frequently carry out attacks in the area as part of efforts to press Kenya to withdraw troops from Somalia, where they are part of an international peacekeeping force defending the central government.

Police said a group of assailants attacked Salama and Juhudi villages early on Sunday morning. A 60-year-old man was bound with a rope and "his throat slit, his house was burnt with all belongings". Three others were killed in a similar manner while a fifth victim was shot. Houses belonging to those killed and other residents were torched in the attack and the assailants then disappeared into a nearby forest, police said.

The al Qaeda-allied al Shabaab has been fighting for years in Somalia to topple the central government and establish its own rule based on its strict interpretation of Islamic sharia law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situation

Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situ...

 Belarus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023