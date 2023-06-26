Left Menu

Maha: Hospital building plaster falls in Thane; no casualty

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-06-2023 09:17 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 09:17 IST
A portion of plaster fell from the ceiling of a civic-run hospital in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday.

No one was injured in the incident which took place at around 11.30 pm on Sunday at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital located in Kalwa area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

A portion of the ceiling plaster opposite the cardiac section fell down, the official said. A fire brigade team and personnel from the regional disaster management cell rushed to the spot and removed the remaining part of the plaster which was hanging in a dangerous condition, he said.

Repairs at the site will be undertaken by authorities concerned, he added.

