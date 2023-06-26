Two cattle smugglers, cop injured in encounter in UP's Sambhal

Two suspected cattle smugglers and a police constable were injured during an encounter in the district's Asmoli area, officials said on Monday.

The encounter took place in the morning when a police team, acting on a tip-off, surrounded a gang of suspected cattle smugglers near the Gumsani village, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said.

Constable Arjun Khatri suffered a bullet injury on his hand during the gunfire exchange, he said.

The police said two injured smugglers, identified as Saif Ali and Shan Mohammad, were arrested.

Later, four other members of the smuggling gang -- identified as Shariq, Saleem, Faheem and Shami -- were also nabbed.

The gang allegedly smuggled cattle for slaughter, the police said, adding that a detailed probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)