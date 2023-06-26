Left Menu

Man killed as gas stove, cylinder catch fire in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2023 13:40 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 13:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 55-year-old man died of burn injuries after a gas stove and cylinder caught fire in a building in Mumbai's Goregaon area on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place at around 8 am in a room of the two-storey 'Shree Ganesh Rahivasi Seva Mandal' building, they said.

A fire tender was rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, a fire brigade official said.

The fire was confined to the gas stove and cylinder, a civic official said.

A man, identified as Harish Chavan, suffered burn injuries in the fire. He was rushed to a trauma care hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

