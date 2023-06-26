Man killed as gas stove, cylinder catch fire in Mumbai

A 55-year-old man died of burn injuries after a gas stove and cylinder caught fire in a building in Mumbai's Goregaon area on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place at around 8 am in a room of the two-storey 'Shree Ganesh Rahivasi Seva Mandal' building, they said.

A fire tender was rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, a fire brigade official said.

The fire was confined to the gas stove and cylinder, a civic official said.

A man, identified as Harish Chavan, suffered burn injuries in the fire. He was rushed to a trauma care hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

