UPDATE 1-FSB detains three for collaborating with Ukraine

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had detained three people accused of collaborating with Ukraine.

The FSB said on its website that one man had been detained in Russia's far eastern Amur region after allegedly sending money to Ukraine to buy drones and other military equipment. It also accused two residents of the Crimean town of Yalta of having contacted Ukrainian intelligence with information about conditions on the Black Sea peninsula, which Russia seized and unilaterally annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

They were also alleged to have offered to photograph and carry out attacks against Russian military installations.

