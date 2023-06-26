Fir against two men for attack on journalist in UP's Unnao
The police said all possible angles are being looked into.Mannu Awasti had submitted a complaint to senior officers, including the Superintendent of Police Unnao, in March, alleging that he had received threats to his life from suspected land mafia.
- Country:
- India
Police here have registered an FIR against two men for allegedly shooting at a 25-year-old local journalist, officials said on Monday.
Mannu Awasthi, a resident of PD Nagar, was allegedly shot at by unidentified assailants on Saturday.
The FIR was registered against Anshu Gupta and Deepak Singh at the City police station under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's father.
The FIR, registered on Sunday, also mentions four-five unidentified accomplices.
Surendra Awasthi, the victim's father, alleged that the pair had threatened his son before the incident as well and he had sought protection.
The victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kanpur and his condition is stated to be out of danger.
The motive behind the attack was not immediately known. The police said all possible angles are being looked into.
Mannu Awasti had submitted a complaint to senior officers, including the Superintendent of Police (Unnao), in March, alleging that he had received threats to his life from suspected land mafia. He also alleged that a BJP MLA was putting pressure on him over a story he had done on the land mafia.
The FIR, however, did not mention any BJP leader.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kanpur
- Anshu Gupta
- City
- Indian
- Mannu Awasthi
- Mannu Awasti
- PD Nagar
- Deepak Singh
- Surendra Awasthi
ALSO READ
Indian-American LGBTQ members urge PM Narendra Modi to support equal rights of LGBTQ community in India
Indian sailors who were detained in Nigeria return home after nine months
IndianOil top bidder for Reliance's KG gas for 2nd auction in a row
Some Indian students facing deportation from Canada receive stay orders: Sources
Pranavi at tied 25th, three Indians make cut in Epson Tour