Ukraine retakes southeastern village of Rivnopil - deputy defence minister

Ukrainian forces have liberated the village of Rivnopil from Russian control in the southeast, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on Monday.

Maliar said in an earlier statement that Kyiv's forces had liberated about 130 square kilometres (50 square miles) in the south since Ukraine began offensive operations several weeks ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)