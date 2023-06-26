Left Menu

Maha: Cops register FIR for alleged shouting of pro-Aurangzeb slogans at AIMIM rally

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2023 16:08 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 16:08 IST
Police registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly raising slogans glorifying Mughal emperor Aurangzeb during a rally addressed by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Buldhana district of Maharashtra, an official said on Monday.

Police took cognisance of video and audio clips doing rounds of social media and registered a case based on a complaint lodged by police personnel present at the rally, the official said.

Owaisi addressed the rally on Saturday evening in Malkapur city.

During his speech, some unidentified persons raised slogans glorifying Aurangzeb, the official said quoting the FIR.

He said the viral audio and video clips could have caused communal tension in the area.

Considering the past incidents of communal tension, Buldhana Police took serious cognisance of the slogans and registered an FIR, he said.

Police invoked sections 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 505 (1) B (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or the public tranquillity) of the Indian Penal Code.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief on Sunday claimed reports about pro-Aurangzeb slogans were false.

Maharashtra home minister Devendra Fadnavis had said it will soon be revealed who is shouting such slogans and at whose behest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

