Russia summons Moldovan ambassador -TASS cites foreign ministry
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-06-2023 16:42 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 16:23 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia on Monday summoned Moldova's ambassador in Moscow, Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.
It gave no immediate reason for the move, which comes amid strained ties between Moscow and Chisinau over Russia's military actions in Ukraine, which borders Moldova.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
