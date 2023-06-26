Pakistan army's top 3 officers sacked over attacks by ex-PM Khan supporters - army spokesman
The three top officers in Pakistan's army have been sacked for failing to avert violent clashes that erupted around the country last month, a spokesperson for the army said on Monday.
At least 102 people are being tried in military courts in relation to the violence, army spokesperson Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry said.
Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan attacked army installations after he was arrested on graft allegations on May 9.
