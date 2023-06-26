PM Modi's US, Egypt visit important milestone in India's diplomacy: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits to the US and Egypt an “important milestone” in India’s diplomacy, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said the grand welcome that he received in the two countries was a recognition of his efforts to take the country to a “greater height” in geopolitics.

The US, which is an economic superpower and has a distinct identity in the world order, accepted India as “an equal partner” and entered into agreements under which the two countries will work together, Vaishnaw told a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

“That is a major and a very big achievement,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi returned to India on Sunday night after his six-day state visits to the US and Egypt.

Modi's US visit was marked by several major deals to boost cooperation in key areas such as defence, space, technology and trade.

In Egypt, the prime minister held talks with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries with a focus on improving trade and investments, energy ties and people-to-people cooperation. The two countries elevated their relationship to a ''strategic partnership''.

Egyptian President El-Sisi also conferred PM Modi with the 'Order of the Nile' award, the highest state honour of Egypt.

“The way our prime minister was accorded a grand welcome, his programmes were held and the bilateral decisions were taken... All that was recognition of the efforts that the prime minister has taken over the nine years of term to place India at a greater height in geopolitics,” Vaishnaw said.

“It is an important milestone,” he added.

The railways minister said a “major change” in India’s “global positioning” was witnessed during the prime minister’s visit to the US and Egypt.

“Not only in the US but in Europe, Africa, South East Asia, everywhere Prime Minister Modi’s visit is being discussed. People are considering this visit a milestone,” he said.

Vaishnaw said India has earned a distinct identity in the world today due to Prime Minister Modi’s “independent foreign policy” and his government’s 'India first' approach in the decision making process.

“Modi ji has kept an independent foreign policy over the nine years, giving highest importance to national interest. All decisions are taken in national interest,” he said.

“Be it an Islamic country or any other nation, all the countries are reposing trust in India and Modi’s leadership today with clarity of purpose with which they engage with India,” Vaishnaw added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)