Left Menu

Maha: Man duped by two friends, two persons posing as cops with phone hacking case threat

They told Supsande he was going to be arrested like Wankhede and Vaidya for hacking into a womans phone, the official said.They extorted Rs 1.8 lakh from Supsande on the pretext of not taking action in the case.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 26-06-2023 17:50 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 17:50 IST
Maha: Man duped by two friends, two persons posing as cops with phone hacking case threat
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons, including two who posed as policemen, have been arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 1.8 lakh from a man dealing in mobile phones and accessories in Nagpur, an official said on Monday.

Accused Aniket Wankhede (22) and Sachin Vaidya (22) convinced their friend Mrudul Supsande to hack into the phone of a woman known to one of the accused, the police official said.

''On June 18, accused Yash Tekam and Anil Jadhav arrived at Supsande's mobile phone shop along with Wankhede and Vaidya and introduced themselves as policemen. They told Supsande he was going to be arrested like Wankhede and Vaidya for hacking into a woman's phone,'' the official said.

''They extorted Rs 1.8 lakh from Supsande on the pretext of not taking action in the case. After he found something amiss, Supsande filed a police complaint, which led to the arrest of the four,'' the Dhantoli police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023