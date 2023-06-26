Left Menu

Two arrested, 12 guns seized in Jharkhand

Police on Monday arrested two persons for supplying firearms with fake licences and seized arms and ammunition from their possession in Jharkhands Gumla district, a senior officer said.

PTI | Gumla | Updated: 26-06-2023 18:54 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 18:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police on Monday arrested two persons for supplying firearms with fake licences and seized arms and ammunition from their possession in Jharkhand's Gumla district, a senior officer said. Following a tip-off, Gumla SP Ahtesham Waquarib formed a special team and instructed it to apprehend the culprits. The team launched a search operation and arrested two persons and recovered 12 single and double-bore guns, 63 live cartridges, 12 fake licences and two mobile phones, the SP said, adding that one of the arrested is a resident of Gumla while the other was from Dhanbad. Following verification, all the licences were found to be fake, he said. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act, the SP added.

