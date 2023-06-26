Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St kicks off week on mixed note as rate worries persist

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 19:04 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St kicks off week on mixed note as rate worries persist

Wall Street opened mixed on Monday, pressured by investor fears the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening will hurt the U.S. economy and a decline in Pfizer after its decision to drop the development of a weight loss drug.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.36 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 33,730.79. The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.49 points, or 0.08%, at 4,344.84, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.77 points, or 0.18%, to 13,468.75 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
2
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023