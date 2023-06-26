Man accused of killing Youth Congress activist assaults jailer, moved to high security jail

A former CPI(M) activist, accused of killing a Youth Congress worker in 2018, has been shifted to the high security cell of Viyyur Central Prison here for allegedly assaulting a jailer.

Besides being shifted to the high security area of the prison, accused Akash Thillankeri has also been booked for non-bailable offences under the IPC for assaulting the officer.

An officer of Viyyur police station, where the jailer lodged a complaint against Thillankeri, said that an FIR under sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) has been lodged.

The offence under section 332 carries a punishment of three years' imprisonment while under section 353, the maximum imprisonment is for two years.

The officer said that the jailer was assaulted by Thillankeri while he was standing near the guard room on Sunday.

Following the assault, the jailer was admitted to the hospital and discharged after medical treatment, the officer said.

The reason for the assault was that the jailer had removed a cloth Thillankeri had put over the window of his cell preventing anyone from seeing what was happening inside.

Thillankeri, also an accused in a gold smuggling case, was put in preventive detention at the Viyyur Central Prison in February under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 2007.

He is the prime accused in the brutal killing of Youth Congress activist S P Shuhaib by a gang at Mattannur in Kannur district on February 12, 2018.

