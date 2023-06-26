Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm.

NATION DEL62 JK-RAJNATH CHINA **** Talks on with China to resolve border issues in peaceful manner: Defence Minister Jammu: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the government will never let the sanctity of India's borders be violated and talks are going on at military and diplomatic levels with China to resolve issues in a peaceful manner. **** DEL48 JK-RAJNATH-LD PAKISTAN **** India can hit terror networks across border if need arises: Rajnath Singh Jammu: India is getting more powerful and can hit terror networks on this side of the border as well as across it if the need arises, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday, asserting that the world has understood the meaning of zero tolerance for terrorism through the country's actions. **** DEL50 JK-RAJNATH-OBAMA **** Obama should think about how many Muslim countries he attacked: Rajnath Singh Jammu: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday slammed former US president Barack Obama's statement about minority rights in India, saying he should first think about how many Muslim-majority countries were attacked during his tenure. **** DEL55 CONG-BRS-LD LEADERS **** 35 BRS leaders join Congress in presence of Kharge, Rahul New Delhi: As many as 35 BRS leaders, including former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and ex-minister Telangana government Jupally Krishna Rao, joined the Congress and met the party's top leadership here on Monday. **** DEL58 CONG-LD MANIPUR **** First thing PM Modi should do is sack Manipur CM: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the Manipur violence and said the first thing he should do is sack Chief Minister N Biren Singh if he is really concerned about the state.

CAL17 MN-VIOLENCE-LD BIREN **** Changing nature of violence in Manipur is a concern: Biren Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed concern over the changing nature of violence in the northeastern state.

DEL51 LD-RAIN **** 4 dead in lightning strikes in Rajasthan, hundreds stranded in HP as monsoon advances New Delhi/Shimla/Jaipur: At least four people were killed in lightning strikes in Rajasthan on Monday and hundreds were left stranded in Himachal Pradesh as monsoon rains lashed a large part of north and west India triggering flash floods, landslides and roadblocks at some places. **** DEL47 CBI-COAL **** Coal sampling: CBI books former director of CIMFR, chief scientist in Rs 137-Cr intellectual fee distribution 'scam' New Delhi: The CBI has booked former director of the CSIR-Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research P K Singh and Chief Scientist A K Singh for alleged corruption in the distribution of intellectual fee amounting to Rs 137 crore for coal-sampling projects, officials said on Monday. **** DEL44 AVI-AIR FRANCE **** Many Indian passengers stranded at Paris airport after Air France cancels connecting flight to Toronto New Delhi: Air France has said its flight from Paris to Toronto was cancelled due to a technical problem and unavailability of a new aircraft, amid many passengers, including those who travelled from India to take the connecting flight, getting stranded at Paris airport. **** BOM20 MP-PM-SHAHDOL-POSTPONE **** PM's visit to Shahdol district in MP postponed due to rain warning; Bhopal trip on Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday has been put off in view of heavy rain warning, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday. **** CAL8 WB-MAMATA-OPPOSITION ALLIANCE **** Trying to form grand alliance against BJP, but Congress, CPI(M) singing different tunes in Bengal: Mamata Cooch Behar (WB): Days after the mega opposition meeting in Patna, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the role of CPI (M) and Congress, saying despite her efforts to form a grand opposition alliance against the BJP at the Centre, their actions as playing second fiddle to the saffron camp in the state are throwing a spanner in the efforts. **** MDS15 KA-BUDGET- GUARANTEES-CM **** Rs 60,000 crore required annually for implementation of 5 Cong poll 'guarantees': CM Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said a total of Rs 59,000 crore to Rs 60,000 crore is required annually, for the implementation of Congress' five poll 'guarantees'. **** LEGAL LGD6 DL-COURT-WRESTLERS **** Wrestlers move Delhi court seeking copy of charge sheet filed against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh New Delhi: The female wrestlers, who have accused outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment, moved a Delhi court on Monday seeking copy of the charge sheet filed against him. CAL15 WB-HC-PANCHAYAT-DOCUMENT **** Cal HC sets aside order for CBI probe into 'tampering' with rural poll nomination papers Kolkata: A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Monday set aside a single bench direction to the CBI to probe into an allegation of tampering with documents and misrepresenting information provided in nomination papers of two panchayat poll candidates in Howrah district. **** FOREIGN FGN49 CHINA-INDOUS-REAX **** Cooperation between countries should not undermine regional peace, target third party: China on Indo-US defence deals Beijing: China on Monday said cooperation between countries should not undermine regional peace and stability and target any third party, as it reacted to a host of defence and commercial pacts recently signed between India and the US including joint production of jet engines in India to power military aircraft and a deal on armed drones. By K J M Varma **** FGN11 US-BIDEN-2NDLD INDIA **** US-India friendship among 'most consequential' in world: President Biden Washington: The US-India relationship is among the ''most consequential'' in the world with bilateral ties more dynamic than ever, US President Joe Biden has said after the two countries elevated their strategic technology partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic state visit. By Lalit K Jha **** FGN35 PAK-LD ARMY **** Pakistan Army sacks 3 officers including Lt-Gen for failing to protect military installations during May 9 violence Islamabad: Pakistan Army on Monday announced that three officers including a Lieutenant-General were sacked and action was taken against three major generals and seven brigadiers for failing to protect key military installations during the May 9 violence following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan. ****

