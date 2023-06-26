Left Menu

Bihar: Two dacoits killed, three policemen injured in encounter

PTI | Motihari | Updated: 26-06-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 21:38 IST
Two alleged dacoits were killed and three policemen sustained bullet injuries in an encounter near the India-Nepal border in Bihar's East Champaran district, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off about a group of dacoits planning to commit dacoity, police raided Purhania village in Ghorasahan area on Sunday night, East Champaran SP Kantesh Kumar Mishra told reporters here.

A group of around 20-25 people moving suspiciously in the area hurled bombs at the police personnel upon spotting them, and in retaliation to it, the law enforcers opened around 24 rounds of fire in self-defence, he said.

The dacoits managed to escape to Nepal, the SP said, adding that later two bodies of the dacoits were found.

Three policemen were injured in the incident and they were admitted to Sadar Hospital in Motihari, where their condition is reported to be out of danger, Mishra said. The identity or nationality of the deceased and escaping dacoits is yet to be ascertained, he said. Police seized live bombs, a pistol, a gas cutter and bomb-making materials from the encounter site, he said.

A bomb disposal squad was deployed and a manhunt was launched to nab the accused, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

