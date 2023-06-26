Biden: We were not involved in uprising against Putin

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday said a brief uprising by Russian mercenaries against the Kremlin is part of a struggle within the Russian system and the United States and its allies were not involved in it.

"We made clear we were not involved, we had nothing to do with this," Biden said in his first comments on the uprising that fizzled over the weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)