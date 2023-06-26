U'khand CM asks officials to ensure best facilities for 'kanwariyas'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday directed officials to ensure best arrangements for devotees visiting Haridwar during the upcoming Kanwar Yatra.

The yatra, which begins on July 4, will witness thousands of Shiva devotees called 'kanwariyas' walking to their native places with holy water from the Ganga in Haridwar.

Dhami held a meeting with officials here to review the preparations for the yatra. He directed them to ensure best arrangements for the devotees.

''This time too the yatra will be grand and divine. The kanwariyas will be showered with flowers from helicopters. A record number of kanwariyas will come to Haridwar,'' he said.

