BSF trashes Mamata’s allegations of scaring voters in border areas

It is to appraise that the allegations leveled against BSF by the CM West Bengal during a rally at Cooch Behar, is totally baseless and far from the truth, the BSF Guwahati Frontier said in a statement.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-06-2023 22:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 22:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force on Monday dubbed the allegations of threatening voters in bordering areas leveled by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as ''baseless" and "far from the truth''.

Banerjee, while addressing a panchayat election rally at Cooch Behar, accused the BSF of scaring voters in bordering areas at the behest of the saffron camp, and asked the police to keep a close watch. "It is to appraise that the allegations leveled against BSF by the CM West Bengal during a rally at Cooch Behar, is totally baseless and far from the truth,'' the BSF Guwahati Frontier said in a statement. Cooch Behar comes under the jurisdiction of BSF's Guwahati Frontier. It said the BSF is a professional force entrusted with the responsibility of securing the international border of India, and ''has never intimidated any border population or voters in the bordering areas for any reason".

''No complaint of intimidation of any person in the border area has been received so far by BSF or any other sister agency. BSF is fully committed to the peaceful and unhindered electoral process in the border and other areas,'' the statement said.

It added that BSF personnel are also being deployed for election duty, which they perform under the overall supervision of the local administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

