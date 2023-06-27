Costa Rica unlocks $519 mln from IMF for economic reform, climate programs

Costa Rica has unlocked a total of around $519 million for its economic reform program and a climate and sustainability program, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday.

Around $274 million went to the economic reform program, which is one installment in the more than $1 billion Costa Rica has received from the IMF under the arrangement, the fund said.

Another $245 million goes to the resilience and sustainability arrangement.

