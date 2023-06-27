UPDATE 1-Leaders of Russia, UAE hold phone call on mutiny attempt in Russia

Leaders of Russia and the United Arab Emirates held a phone call, the Kremlin and UAE's state news agency said on Monday.

According to the Kremlin, United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahayan was interested in hearing an assessment of the situation in Russia in connection with the Wagner group mutiny on June 24. "Having received comprehensive information, the Emirati leader declared full support for the actions of the Russian leadership."

UAE's state news agency WAM said both leaders discussed bilateral relations and reaffirmed the need to preserve the stability of Russia and the safety of its people. (Writing by Maxim United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-NahayanRodionov Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)