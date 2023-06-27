UK's Cleverly to visit Sweden to discuss NATO accession plans
Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2023 04:47 IST | Created: 27-06-2023 04:47 IST
British Foreign Minister James Cleverly will visit Sweden to discuss its NATO accession plans, giving full backing to the country's bid to become a NATO member, the UK's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
Cleverly will meet Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom and Defense Minister Pal Jonson during his visit this week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement