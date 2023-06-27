Left Menu

Starbucks to issue 'clearer' decor rules after pride month clash with union

Starbucks plans to issue "clearer" centralized guidelines for in-store visual displays following a union's allegations that managers banned Pride-themed decor, the coffee chain said in an internal memo to employees. "We intend to issue clearer centralized guidelines...

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2023 07:40 IST | Created: 27-06-2023 07:40 IST
Starbucks to issue 'clearer' decor rules after pride month clash with union

Starbucks plans to issue "clearer" centralized guidelines for in-store visual displays following a union's allegations that managers banned Pride-themed decor, the coffee chain said in an internal memo to employees.

"We intend to issue clearer centralized guidelines... for in-store visual displays and decorations that will continue to represent inclusivity and our brand," Starbucks North America President Sara Trilling said in the memo. The memo comes after the union representing the coffee chain's baristas alleged that managers at dozens of Starbucks locations had prevented employees from putting up Pride Month flags and decorations, or had removed them. The coffee giant disputes these allegations.

More than 3,000 workers at over 150 Starbucks stores in the United States will walk off the job, the union said on Friday. Starbucks also filed two complaints against Workers United with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) on Monday, alleging that the union made misleading claims on the company's in-store decoration guidelines and gender-affirming care benefits.

The union said in an emailed statement to Reuters that every charge against them by Starbucks was dismissed by the NLRB, adding that any new charges will also be dismissed because "they are nothing more than a public relations stunt meant to distract from Starbucks' own actions." The union added that if Starbucks wants to be an ally to the LGBTQIA+ community, they will actually listen to their queer workers by coming to the bargaining table to negotiate in good faith.

NLRB did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Several U.S. retail brands have faced backlash from conservatives over the display of LGBTQ+ merchandise, as well as criticism from gay rights groups for insufficient support for the community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

 Kenya
2
'We didn't want to overthrow government' - Prigozhin, in first comments since mutiny

'We didn't want to overthrow government' - Prigozhin, in first comments sinc...

 Global
3
Business briefs

Business briefs

 Global
4
Two cattle smugglers, cop injured in encounter in UP's Sambhal

Two cattle smugglers, cop injured in encounter in UP's Sambhal

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023