Noida: 'Instagram friend' held for raping class 10 girl

PTI | Noida | Updated: 29-06-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 29-06-2023 21:41 IST
The Noida Police on Thursday arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly raping a girl studying in class 10 whom he befriended on social media platform Instagram, officials said.

The accused, who hails from nearby Hapur district, was booked under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they said.

According to the 17-year-old girl's parents, she had gone missing from her house on June 6 after which they reported the matter to the local Sector 39 police station where an FIR under section 363 (missing) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged and an investigation was taken up, they said.

After the girl was rescued and reunited with her family, police said section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the POCSO Act were also added to the case, the official added.

''On Thursday, the arrest of the accused was made based on inputs from local police teams and he was apprehended from the Botanical Bus Stand in Noida. He was wanted since June 7,'' the police spokesperson said.

''The accused had befriended the minor girl (victim) through Instagram and manipulated her, luring her to accompany him. He then committed the sexual assault," the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

