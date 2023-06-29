French town of Clamart, near Paris, imposes curfew after unrest over police shooting of teen

The local authority for the French town of Clamart, just to the south of Paris in the Ile-de-France region, said it will impose a curfew from 21h00 until 06h00 local time from this Thursday evening onwards through to July 3.

The curfew was aimed at restoring order after unrest erupted earlier this week over the deadly police shooting of a teenager of North African descent during a traffic stop in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, the authority said on Twitter.

