2 'rioters' killed in firing in Manipur's Kangpokpi, community members try to march to CM house with bodies

Two suspected rioters were killed and five injured in an exchange of fire with security personnel at Haraothel village in Kangpokpi district of Manipur on Thursday morning, officials said. They said armed rioters opened unprovoked firing at the village. The army said security forces personnel ''responded in a calibrated manner'' to tackle the situation.

Two suspected armed rioters were killed and five were injured in the exchange of fire in the village, the officials said. Another rioter was also believed to have been killed, but the body is yet to be retrieved as the spot witnessed intermittent firing, they said.

Later in the day, members of the community to which the two rioters belonged collected their bodies and took out a procession to the chief minister's residence in Imphal, the officials said.

As police stopped them from marching to the chief minister's residence, the processionists turned violent, they said, adding police used tear gas shells and resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the mob.

Giving details of the morning firing, the official Twitter handle of the army, operating in the region, stated armed rioters opened unprovoked firing at 5.30 am.

''Own troops deployed in the area immediately mobilised to prevent escalation of situation. While enroute to the site, own columns drew effective fire from armed rioters,'' the official ''Spear Corps'' handle of the army said.

It said the troops ''responded in a calibrated manner to prevent any collateral damage. Swift action by troops resulted in cessation of firing. ''Additional columns moved to the area. Unconfirmed reports indicate some casualties. Build up of large crowds in the area also reported. Situation being closely monitored and further details will follow,'' it said.

In another tweet in the evening, the Spear Corps of the army said, ''Buildup of mob in the area to interfere with operations by security forces effectively controlled.'' ''At approx 4 PM, troops deployed in the area heard firing from east of village K Munlai. Further, at approx 5.15 PM, exchange of fire reported from direction of village Bethel, south of National Sports University. Own columns are dominating the area to de-escalate the situation,'' it added.

The area is located around 20 km from capital city of Imphal.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

