Karnataka Dy CM meets Union Jal Shakti minister, discusses pending state projects

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar called on Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat here on Thursday and discussed pending irrigation projects in the southern state with him.

Shivakumar, who is also in charge of the water resources ministry in Karnataka, met the Union minister at his residence in the national capital, according to an official statement.

He is believed to have discussed the contentious Mekedatu balancing reservoir across the Cauvery river and the Mahadayi drinking water project, among other irrigation projects in the state.

Shivakumar arrived in Delhi on Wednesday night.

