Left Menu

UP cop faces probe after his children show off bundles of notes on social media

An Uttar Pradesh police officer was sent to police lines after a video of his children showing off bundles of currency notes made rounds on the internet. In the video, the two children of Ramesh Chandra Sahani, posted as the Station House officer SHO of Behta Mujawar police station, were seen sitting on a bed with 27 bundles of Rs 500 currency notes.

PTI | Unnao | Updated: 29-06-2023 23:47 IST | Created: 29-06-2023 23:47 IST
UP cop faces probe after his children show off bundles of notes on social media
  • Country:
  • India

An Uttar Pradesh police officer was sent to police lines after a video of his children showing off bundles of currency notes made rounds on the internet. In the video, the two children of Ramesh Chandra Sahani, posted as the Station House officer (SHO) of Behta Mujawar police station, were seen sitting on a bed with 27 bundles of Rs 500 currency notes. The video is said to be of Sahani's house. Taking cognisance of the matter, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Shankar Meena removed the SHO and sent him to police lines and ordered a probe in this regard by the Bangarmau circle officer (CO).

CO Pankaj Singh said in the viral social media post, Sahani's family members were seen sitting with bundles of Rs 500 currency notes.

A probe is on in the matter, he said.

Although police did not give the exact figure of the currency seen in the post, it is expected to be over Rs 13 lakhs.

The shunted SHO did not receive the call when PTI tried to contact him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's intervention: CEO

BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's ...

 Global
2
Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

 Global
3
Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

 Israel
4
People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemicals – our discovery could mean a treatment breakthrough

People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemica...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023