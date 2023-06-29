UP cop faces probe after his children show off bundles of notes on social media

An Uttar Pradesh police officer was sent to police lines after a video of his children showing off bundles of currency notes made rounds on the internet. In the video, the two children of Ramesh Chandra Sahani, posted as the Station House officer (SHO) of Behta Mujawar police station, were seen sitting on a bed with 27 bundles of Rs 500 currency notes. The video is said to be of Sahani's house. Taking cognisance of the matter, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Shankar Meena removed the SHO and sent him to police lines and ordered a probe in this regard by the Bangarmau circle officer (CO).

CO Pankaj Singh said in the viral social media post, Sahani's family members were seen sitting with bundles of Rs 500 currency notes.

A probe is on in the matter, he said.

Although police did not give the exact figure of the currency seen in the post, it is expected to be over Rs 13 lakhs.

The shunted SHO did not receive the call when PTI tried to contact him.

