Iran summons Sweden's charge d'affaires in Tehran over Koran burning

Iran's foreign ministry has summoned Sweden's charge d'affaires in Tehran over the burning of a copy of the Koran outside a mosque in Stockholm, state media reported on Thursday, condemning what it said was an insult to the most sacred Islamic sanctities. A man tore up and burned a Koran outside Stockholm's central mosque on Wednesday, the first day of the Muslim Eid al Adha holidays.

"While Muslims are performing the Haj, ... insulting their sanctities merely serves the path of spreading hatred and violence, exploiting the principle of freedom of expression," Iranian state media said, citing a statement by the ministry.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Leslie Adler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)