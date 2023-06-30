Left Menu

Iran summons Sweden's charge d'affaires in Tehran over Koran burning

Iran's foreign ministry has summoned Sweden's charge d'affaires in Tehran over the burning of a copy of the Koran outside a mosque in Stockholm, state media reported on Thursday, condemning what it said was an insult to the most sacred Islamic sanctities.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2023 00:50 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 00:50 IST
Iran summons Sweden's charge d'affaires in Tehran over Koran burning

Iran's foreign ministry has summoned Sweden's charge d'affaires in Tehran over the burning of a copy of the Koran outside a mosque in Stockholm, state media reported on Thursday, condemning what it said was an insult to the most sacred Islamic sanctities. A man tore up and burned a Koran outside Stockholm's central mosque on Wednesday, the first day of the Muslim Eid al Adha holidays.

"While Muslims are performing the Haj, ... insulting their sanctities merely serves the path of spreading hatred and violence, exploiting the principle of freedom of expression," Iranian state media said, citing a statement by the ministry.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Leslie Adler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's intervention: CEO

BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's ...

 Global
2
Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

 Global
3
Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

 Israel
4
People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemicals – our discovery could mean a treatment breakthrough

People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemica...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023