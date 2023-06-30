Left Menu

Road crash in UP leaves seven dead

PTI | Banda | Updated: 30-06-2023 11:05 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 10:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A speeding SUV rammed into a parked truck here, leaving seven people dead and another seriously injured, a senior police official said on Friday.

The accident took place on Thursday night when a family was taking one of its members to hospital, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Baberu, Rakesh Kumar Singh said. While five occupants of the SUV were killed on the spot, two others succumbed to injuries at a hospital, he said.

The deceased were identified as Shakeel (25), Mushahid (24), Mohammad Kaif (18), Shayrabano (37), Kallu (13), Jahil (25), he said, adding one person is yet to be identified. The deceased were residents of Tilousa village.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and a search was on for the truck and its driver, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

