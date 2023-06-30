France to halt bus, tram traffic on Friday night following riots

France's interior minister Gerald Darmanin has asked prefects in the whole country to exceptionally halt public transport with busses and trams from 2100 local time, his office confirmed when asked by Reuters following local media reports.

The move is part of a bundle of measures to ease tensions after heavy riots erupted throughout the country following the killing of a 17-year-old by a police officer.

