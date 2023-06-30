Russia to raise salaries for military by 10.5% -decree

The Russian government will increase salaries for military servicemen by 10.5% from Oct. 1, a government decree published on the official web portal showed on Friday.

The move comes days after an abortive armed mutiny by the mercenary Wagner Group, which briefly took control of the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and marched towards Moscow in what its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said was a protest against incompetence and corruption in Russia's top brass.

